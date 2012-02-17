BEIJING Feb 17 The following are the operational results for China's five major state-run power generating groups, as reported by the relevant companies or official media.

China Huaneng Group is parent of Huaneng Power International , China Guodian Corp controls GD Power Development Co Ltd and Guodian Changyuan Power Development Co Ltd.

China Power Investment Corp controls China Power International, Chongqing Jiulong electric Power Co Ltd and Shanghai Electric Power Co Ltd.

China Datang Corp is parent of Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd and China Huadian Corp is parent of Huadian Power .

For an operational results table for these parent companies in 2010, click:

CHINA HUANENG GROUP

* Power generating capacity gained 10.5 percent from a year earlier to 125.38 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2011.

* Electricity output totalled 604.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), up 12.5 percent from a year earlier.

* Burned 318.68 grams of coal in generating each kWh of power, down 4.04 grams from a year earlier.

* Coal output increased 38.5 percent on year to 64.06 million tonnes in 2011.

* Combined sales increased 18.5 percent on year to 270.3 billion yuan ($42.90 billion), but profit fell 21.7 percent to 6.1 billion yuan. Thermal power business lost 6.5 billion yuan.

* Planned to generate 660 billion kWh of power in 2012, produce 66.7 million tonnes of coal and raise revenues to 304 billion yuan and profit to 9 billion yuan.

CHINA HUADIAN CORP

* Power generating capacity rose to 94.1 GW at end 2011

* Electricity output was 417.8 billion kWh, up 16.3 percent from a year earlier.

* Burned 321.1 grams of coal in generating each kWh of power, down 7 grams from a year earlier.

* Coal production capacity was 25.6 million tonnes per year (tpy).

* Sales revenues totaled 169.2 billion yuan. Profit was around 2 billion yuan.

* Planned to generate 458.7 billion kWh of power, produce 36.7 million tonnes of coal and boost revenues to 190 billion yuan.

CHINA POWER INVESTMENT CORP

* Power generating capacity grew 8.6 percent on year to 76.8 GW.

* Power output gained 10.8 percent to 325.9 billion kWh.

* Coal production capacity gained 1 percent on year to 73.5 million tpy.

* Coal output increased 12.1 percent on year to 60.68 million tonnes.

* Aluminium production capacity totaled 2.6 million tpy, up 25 pct.

* Aluminium output gained 17.1 percent on year to 2.03 million tonnes in 2011.

* Made a profit of 2.6 billion yuan on revunue of 157.6 billion yuan.

CHINA DATANG CORP

* Added 5.19 GW of new generating capacity on top of the 105.9 GW in end 2010, suggesting end 2011 capacity was about 111.09 GW.

* Power output at 515.6 billion kWh vs 472.58 billion kWh in 2010.

* Coal burned in generating each kWh of power fell 3.36 grams from a year earlier.

* Sales revenue amounted to 187 billion yuan in 2011 vs 175.4 billion yuan in 2010.

* Profit at 1.605 billion yuan, up 83 million yuan from 2010.

CHINA GUODIAN CORP

* Power generation capacity at 106.72 GW, up 12 percent on year.

* Power output rose 13.6 percent on year to 477 billion kWh.

* Coal burned in generating each kWh of power fell 5 grams from a year earlier to 321.3 grams.

* Coal output grew 38.4 percent on year to 65.05 million tonnes.

* Made a profit of 6.08 billion yuan on revenues of 214.3 billion yuan in 2011.

* Aimed to generate 530 billion kWh of electricity in 2012.

* Planned to add more than 10 GW of new generating capacity and raise total capacity to 118 GW by the end of this year.

