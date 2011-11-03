BEIJING Nov 3 Auxiliary assets being stripped from State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) under a power reform plan account for about 4 percent of its total assets, data from the dominant power transmission and distribution system operator showed on Thursday.

China plans to spin off auxiliary assets from grid operators to clarify power transmission and distribution costs and lay a foundation for further sector reforms, including finally freeing up power prices.

But the long-delayed spinoffs, formally announced in late September, fell short of an earlier plan in scope and in scale, with grid operators still holding on to a variety of assets including transmission and substation construction and power equipment manufacturing.

SGCC also has exposure to the finance, trusts, insurance and media sectors.

"Assets in the supplementary units we are transferring to two new entities total about 84.8 billion yuan ($13.34 billion) and net assets are about 11.5 billion yuan," SGCC said in a statement published on the Shanghai Clearing House website. (www.shclearing.com)

SGCC, the world's largest utility, reported total assets of 2.12 trillion yuan at the end of 2010. It did not provide net asset figures.

National power watchdog the State Electricity Regulatory Commission has called for power industry reform to be accelerated to help establish a fair and open electricity supply market. ($1 = 6.357 yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills; Editing by Chris Lewis)