UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Firms suspend shares citing unresolved "important" matter
* Shenhua Group to take over GD Power -source
* Merger talks at preliminary stage -source
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Adds analyst comment, context)
By Meng Meng and Adam Jourdan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 5 Coal giant Shenhua Group Corp Ltd and top-five state power producer China Guodian Corp are in talks to merge some assets, sources told Reuters on Monday, as part of a broader shake-up of China's debt-ridden state-owned sector.
Several of the power firms' listed units suspended trading in their shares on Monday citing a planned "significant event", fanning market speculation over a merger. The shares of other listed units that continued trading rose sharply.
The talks come as the government seeks to streamline state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including those in the energy sector, by creating huge, globally competitive conglomerates. It has merged 15 SOEs since 2015 and currently manages 103 - a number that could eventually fall to about 40, state media reported.
In the latest merger talks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said China's largest coal miner, Shenhua Group, would take over Guodian unit GD Power Development Co Ltd .
"After merging Guodian's GD Power into Shenhua, Shenhua will consider acquiring coal-fired power assets from the remaining top power firms," said the person, who was not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
A second person with knowledge of the matter said merger talks were at a preliminary stage, and that the option of completely merging the two parents was likely to be tabled later.
Shenhua Group, its listed unit China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , China Guodian and GD Power could not be immediately reached for comment.
"We think this merger is very likely to occur," NSBO Research said in a note to clients, referring to a merger of some form between Shenhua Group and China Guodian. Any merger would be positive for their listed units, NSBO Research said.
OVER-CAPACITY
China Guodian is one of five state power producers formed in 2002 after the restructuring of China's state-owned power sector monopoly, along with China Huadian Corp, State Power Investment Corp, China Huaneng Group and China Datang Corp.
In March, the chairman of China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said SOE restructuring would focus on the steel, coal, heavy equipment and coal-fired power sectors this year to tackle over-capacity.
With smog-plagued China moving toward cleaner fuel, a merger of Shenhua Group with a major state power provider such as China Guodian - also a leading hydropower and renewables developer - could ease its dependence on coal.
Other listed units of China Guodian - Guodian Changyuan Electric Power Co Ltd, Yantai LongYuan Power Technology Co Ltd and Ningxia Younglight Chemicals Co Ltd - also suspended share trading on Monday.
The listed firms said in statements they had been informed by their parent companies about a significant event that involved major uncertainties and required regulatory approvals.
Trading continued in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Shenhua Energy as well as Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corp Ltd. The prices of both rose sharply in morning trading. (Reporting by Meng Meng, Adam Jourdan and David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts