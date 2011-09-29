BEIJING, Sept 29 Some parts of China will face a power supply squeeze in winter due to strong demand growth and low water storage, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.

The country's south and central regions, which depend heavily on hydropower, as well as coal-producing areas with low on-grid power tariffs would be hit hardest by the winter shortfall, the agency said.

It also said China's coal market would be basically balanced in the fourth quarter as supply capacity increases. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)