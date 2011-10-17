BEIJING, Oct 17 China Southern Power Grid Corp, one of China's two main power distributors, revised up its forecast of peak power shortages for the period from the fourth quarter to the start of the rainy season next year in five provinces it services.

The following table shows expected regional shortages, released by local grid operators or local governments, or as reported by official media. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in September.

EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING

PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY SOUTH CHINA Total 15-18 105-110 171 Guangdong 6-10 71 Guangxi 3 25 Guizhou 3 34 Yunnan 2 36 Hainan 0.2 3.9 CENTRAL CHINA Total 16 127.72 201 Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49 Henan 5.35 40.5 51

NORTHWEST CHINA Total 51.74 88 -------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 31-34 * a combination of regional totals.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)