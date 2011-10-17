BEIJING, Oct 17 China Southern Power Grid Corp,
one of China's two main power distributors, revised up its
forecast of peak power shortages for the period from the fourth
quarter to the start of the rainy season next year in five
provinces it services.
The following table shows expected regional shortages,
released by local grid operators or local governments, or as
reported by official media. It will be updated as more
information becomes available.
All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating
capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State
Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in
September.
EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING
PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY
SOUTH CHINA
Total 15-18 105-110 171
Guangdong 6-10 71
Guangxi 3 25
Guizhou 3 34
Yunnan 2 36
Hainan 0.2 3.9
CENTRAL CHINA
Total 16 127.72 201
Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49
Henan 5.35 40.5 51
NORTHWEST CHINA
Total 51.74 88
--------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL* 31-34
* a combination of regional totals.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)