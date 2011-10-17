BEIJING Oct 17 China should impose seasonal
power price surcharges on big industrial users and subsidise
power generating firms to ease power shortages, government
officials said in remarks published in China Energy News on
Monday.
Speeding up reform and unleashing market forces in
price-setting is the fundamental cure for power shortages, the
officials told the industry newspaper run by the People's Daily.
But before such big steps are taken and given the difficulty
to implement major reform in the short term, the government can
take seasonal price measures to shift demand and curb use by
energy-intensive sectors, the officials said.
Huang Shaozhong and two other officials with China's
electricity watchdog suggested levying a surcharge in the peak
season on big industrial users including energy-intensive firms
such as aluminium and ferroalloy producers that have power
receiving capacity of 315 kilovolt-ampire (KVA) or above in
provinces facing big shortages.
Users with that capacity and above account for about 46
percent of nationwide power load and consumption, they said.
China has a power pricing system in place that requires some
industrial firms to pay higher prices than others as the
government wants to restrict development in certain sectors.
The implementation of these rules by regional governments,
however, turned out to be more relaxed than expected as many of
those firms were pillars of employment and economic growth.
"Differentiated power prices and punitive power prices had
played a positive role in curbing blind development of
energy-intensive industries, but the actual numbers of firms and
the electricity volumes subject to higher prices have become
less and less and thus the effect of the existing price policies
has waned," they said.
They proposed to use the proceeds from a seasonal surcharge
to subsidise power generating firms to encourage power
generation.
"Taking Henan, as an example, thermal power firms currently
were all running at a loss because their average generating cost
was 0.426 yuan per kilowatt hour, higher than the benchmark grid
feed-in tariff of 0.4112 yuan/kWh. They can generate more to
ease power shortages if they were given 0.01-0.02 yuan/kWh
subsidy."
Henan alone has forecast 5.35 gigawatts (GW) of power
shortfalls in winter, higher than its deficit in summer.
