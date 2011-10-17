BEIJING Oct 17 China should impose seasonal power price surcharges on big industrial users and subsidise power generating firms to ease power shortages, government officials said in remarks published in China Energy News on Monday.

Speeding up reform and unleashing market forces in price-setting is the fundamental cure for power shortages, the officials told the industry newspaper run by the People's Daily.

But before such big steps are taken and given the difficulty to implement major reform in the short term, the government can take seasonal price measures to shift demand and curb use by energy-intensive sectors, the officials said.

Huang Shaozhong and two other officials with China's electricity watchdog suggested levying a surcharge in the peak season on big industrial users including energy-intensive firms such as aluminium and ferroalloy producers that have power receiving capacity of 315 kilovolt-ampire (KVA) or above in provinces facing big shortages.

Users with that capacity and above account for about 46 percent of nationwide power load and consumption, they said.

China has a power pricing system in place that requires some industrial firms to pay higher prices than others as the government wants to restrict development in certain sectors.

The implementation of these rules by regional governments, however, turned out to be more relaxed than expected as many of those firms were pillars of employment and economic growth.

"Differentiated power prices and punitive power prices had played a positive role in curbing blind development of energy-intensive industries, but the actual numbers of firms and the electricity volumes subject to higher prices have become less and less and thus the effect of the existing price policies has waned," they said.

They proposed to use the proceeds from a seasonal surcharge to subsidise power generating firms to encourage power generation.

"Taking Henan, as an example, thermal power firms currently were all running at a loss because their average generating cost was 0.426 yuan per kilowatt hour, higher than the benchmark grid feed-in tariff of 0.4112 yuan/kWh. They can generate more to ease power shortages if they were given 0.01-0.02 yuan/kWh subsidy."

Henan alone has forecast 5.35 gigawatts (GW) of power shortfalls in winter, higher than its deficit in summer.

