BEIJING, Oct 21 China's power shortfalls in the coming winter and spring seasons will be less than in the past summer, according to comments from an official with the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The following table shows expected regional shortages, released by local grid operators or local governments, or as reported by official media. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in September.

EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING

PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY SOUTH CHINA Total 15-18 105-110 171 Guangdong 6-10 71 Guangxi 3 25 Guizhou 3 34 Yunnan 2 36 Hainan 0.2 3.9 CENTRAL CHINA Total 16 127.72 201 Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49 Henan 5.35 40.5 51 NORTH CHINA Total 215 Hebei 1 42 NORTHWEST CHINA Total 51.74 88 NORTHEAST CHINA Total 88 Heilongjiang 9.5 17 -------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL* 32-35 * a combination of available regional totals and Hebei's. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)