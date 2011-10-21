(Updates Hebei)
BEIJING, Oct 21 China's power shortfalls in the
coming winter and spring seasons will be less than in the past
summer, according to comments from an official with the State
Electricity Regulatory Commission.
The following table shows expected regional shortages,
released by local grid operators or local governments, or as
reported by official media. It will be updated as more
information becomes available.
All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating
capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State
Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in
September.
EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING
PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY
SOUTH CHINA
Total 15-18 105-110 171
Guangdong 6-10 71
Guangxi 3 25
Guizhou 3 34
Yunnan 2 36
Hainan 0.2 3.9
CENTRAL CHINA
Total 16 127.72 201
Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49
Henan 5.35 40.5 51
NORTH CHINA
Total 215
Hebei 1 42
NORTHWEST CHINA
Total 51.74 88
NORTHEAST CHINA
Total 88
Heilongjiang 9.5 17
--------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL* 32-35
* a combination of available regional totals and Hebei's.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)