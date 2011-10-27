(Updates with Hunan and Zhejiang details)
BEIJING, Oct 27 China's peak power shortfalls in
winter and spring may amount to 30-40 gigawatts due to factors
including the slow addition of thermal power capacity, declining
coal quality and a lack of coordination between power generation
and grid construction, the China Electricity Council (CEC) said
on Thursday.
The following table shows expected regional shortages,
released by local grid operators or local governments, or as
reported by official media. It will be updated as more
information becomes available.
All numbers are in gigawatts, unless specified. Generating
capacity, at the end of 2010, was sourced from the State
Electricity Regulatory Commission's latest report released in
September.
EXPECTED EXPECTED GENERATING
PEAK SHORTAGE PEAK DEMAND CAPACITY
SOUTH CHINA
Total 15-18 105-110 171
Guangdong 6-10 71
Guangxi 3 25
Guizhou 3 34
Yunnan 2 36
Hainan 0.2 3.9
CENTRAL CHINA
Total 16 127.72 201
Hubei 0.8-2.7 21.5 49
Henan 5.35 40.5 51
Hunan 5 20 29
EAST CHINA
Total 205
Zhejiang 4 45 57
NORTH CHINA
Total 215
Hebei 1 42
NORTHWEST CHINA
Total 51.74 88
NORTHEAST CHINA
Total 88
Heilongjiang 9.5 17
--------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 36-39* 968^
* a combination of available regional totals, Zhejiang and
Hebei's.
^ slightly above official figure due to rounding.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Ken Wills)