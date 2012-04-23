BEIJING, April 23 China faces a power supply gap
of 30-40 gigawatts (GW) this summer, around the same as it
experienced last summer, as temperatures soar, hydropower output
dips and coal shortages begin to bite, the China Electricity
Council said in its first-quarter report published on Monday.
Despite slowing electricity consumption growth, China's
structural power shortages remain unsolved, and load-shedding
activities which will force factories either to close or to work
shorter hours are expected to be particularly severe in eastern
and southern regions, the industry lobby group said.
Power shortages during last year's June-August consumption
peak, when the need for air conditioning is at its greatest,
were also around 30-40 GW, the group said. In 2011, a long
drought slashed hydropower output.
The group said investment in new capacity has slowed as a
result of rising thermal coal prices and high interest rates.
"Increasing coal costs at thermal power stations and the
sustained high level of lending rates have had a pronounced
impact on performance, and the operations of thermal power
companies remain difficult," it said.
The impact of tough new emissions standards should be
examined closely, said the association, which is funded by
electricity producers.
Power stations with nearly 700 GW of thermal power capacity
face mandatory environmental upgrades over the next two years,
which would put additional pressure on supplies.
Newly installed power stations with a total capacity of 9.24
GW started operating in the first quarter of this year, down one
third year-on-year. Thermal power investment fell 31.9 percent
in the first quarter of 2012.
The China Electricity Council forecast that total power
consumption would reach 5.09-5.19 trillion kilowatt-hours in
2012, up 8.5-10.5 percent compared to 2011, with total capacity
likely to increase by 86 GW to 1,140 GW over the year.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)