BEIJING May 25 A large swathe of China served by State Grid Corp of China, the monopoly power distributor in all but five southern Chinese provinces, is expected to face a power shortfall of 25-37 gigawatts (GW) this summer, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

That would be equivalent to about 2-3 percent of the country's total installed power capacity.

State Grid, the world's largest state utility, expects power consumption in the June-September period to grow 9.3 percent on year, slightly higher than the average level of 6-8 percent for the full year, Xinhua said.

Northern and eastern China will each see at least a 10 GW power deficit over the same timeframe, while central China will experience at least a 4.8 GW power deficit, the report added.

China overall faces a power supply gap of 30-40 GW this summer, around the same as it experienced last summer, as temperatures soar, hydropower output dips and coal shortages begin to bite, the China Electricity Council said in April.

China's structural power shortages remain unsolved, and load-shedding which will force factories either to close or to work shorter hours are expected to be particularly severe in eastern and southern regions, the industry lobby group said. (Reporting by Wan Xu and Ben Blanchard; editing by James Jukwey)