BEIJING May 25 A large swathe of China served
by State Grid Corp of China, the monopoly power distributor in
all but five southern Chinese provinces, is expected to face a
power shortfall of 25-37 gigawatts (GW) this summer, Xinhua news
agency reported on Friday.
That would be equivalent to about 2-3 percent of the
country's total installed power capacity.
State Grid, the world's largest state utility, expects power
consumption in the June-September period to grow 9.3 percent on
year, slightly higher than the average level of 6-8 percent for
the full year, Xinhua said.
Northern and eastern China will each see at least a 10 GW
power deficit over the same timeframe, while central China will
experience at least a 4.8 GW power deficit, the report added.
China overall faces a power supply gap of 30-40 GW this
summer, around the same as it experienced last summer, as
temperatures soar, hydropower output dips and coal shortages
begin to bite, the China Electricity Council said in April.
China's structural power shortages remain unsolved, and
load-shedding which will force factories either to close or to
work shorter hours are expected to be particularly severe in
eastern and southern regions, the industry lobby group said.
