BEIJING Nov 11 New solar power capacity
in China, the world's top energy user, may quadruple from last
year to more than 2.0 gigawatts (GW) this year, an official of
the research arm of the National Development and Research
Commission (NDRC) said on Friday.
China's total solar power capacity could reach around 3.0 GW
by the end of this year, Li Junfeng, deputy director-general of
the Energy Research Institute of the NDRC, told the China Energy
Enterprises Summit Forum.
In August, China set unified benchmark grid feed-in power
tariffs for solar projects for the first time, a move that
analysts said would be positive for solar power developers given
a fast falling trend in development costs.
The government has raised its installed solar capacity
target for 2020 to 50 GW, up from the previous goal of 20 GW,
state media have quoted Li as saying.
