BEIJING, Sept 23 Chinese solar power developers
have made their lowest bids so far in a tender to build a one
gigawatt solar power base in Inner Mongolia, aiming to
accelerate a transition to renewals, China Business News said on
Friday.
Fifty solar PV manufacturers and generators have bid as low
as 0.52 yuan ($0.0780) per kilowatt hour in the tender backed by
the government in northern Inner Mongolia, the newspaper said.
The price offered by a subsidiary to China Huadian Gorp
is close to the upper end of China's coal-fired
thermal power price in some regions.
However, it is much higher than solar costs in countries
such as the United Arab Emirates.
"Policy incentives have been given to such government-backed
projects which are not available to other commercial utilities,
which take higher financial losses through transmission
curtailment and subsidy default," said a bidder who declined to
be named because he is not authorised to speak to media.
China has delayed payments to solar power operators for more
than a year as overseas appetite for its manufactured goods
wanes.
But on Friday the Ministry of Finance approved renewable
power projects for subsidies delayed since 2015, according to an
official statement published on its website.
Subsidies are given to power suppliers and to some
manufacturers who act as subcontractors on solar projects.
China installed 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity in
the first half of 2016, which took the new commercial solar
power capacity above its 2016 target at 18.1 GW.
The government said it would halt approvals to new projects
in western regions such as Gansu and Xinjiang where solar
projects are concentrated.
To make solar power cheaper and increase domestic demand,
China has pushed use of the best available equipment.
Many such programmes are located in coal mining provinces
looking to shift to renewables.
In China's top coal producing Shanxi province, solar module
producer GCL New Energy (GLC) pushed its price down to
0.61 yuan per kilowatt hour in another tender a month ago.
"Such a low bidding price fell below the widely accepted
offers mostly at 0.7-0.75 yuan," said Qin Haiyan, director with
the solar and wind simulation agent, the China General
Certification.
($1 = 6.6690 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kathy Chen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)