BEIJING Aug 29 China is targeting 3 gigawatts
(GW) of roof-mounted solar power generating capacity by 2015 and
25 GW by 2020, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday,
citing a government renewable energy development plan that is
likely to be unveiled soon.
If the goals are confirmed, they suggest a third of China's
solar power capacity would be roof-mounted by 2015 and a half by
2020, making rooftop solar panel installations a key direction
in solar power expansion.
China had only about 300 megawatts of rooftop solar power
capacity at the end of 2010, the newspaper report said.
Other main solar power installations include ground-mounted,
utility-scale photovotaic power stations and solar thermal
plants.
China has doubled its target for installed solar power
capacity over the next five years to 10 GW by 2015 and 50 GW by
2020, state media reported.
Last month, the country set unified grid feed-in tariff for
solar power generation for the first time ever, giving clearer
guidance for solar power project developers when making
investment decisions.
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)