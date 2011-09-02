BEIJING, Sept 2 Water volumes in China's major reservoirs declined 14.9 percent at the beginning of September from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive year-on-year decline in a monthly snapshot, data from the Water Resources Ministry showed.

Still, inventories for these reservoirs, which account for nearly 40 percent of volume in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry, were 10.3 percent higher than on Aug. 1, the third sequential month-on-month gain since July, as stocks were building up seasonally.

While heavy downpours in parts of the country helped ease an expected severe summer power crunch, unusual droughts continued to curb hydropower generation in southwestern provinces, worsening electricity supply in the region and the coastal export hub of Guangdong.

Hydropower output potential for the two main rivers flowing through the region were 85 percent less than a year earlier and only about 20 gigawatts of 56 GW of hydroelectric capacity was available in areas served by China Southern Power Grid Corp.

Power shortfalls in Guizhou province rose as high as 3.6 gigawatts last month, more than 30 percent of maximum on-grid electrical load, and power deficits totalled more than a third of peak load in Guangxi, according to China Southern Power Grid.

Electricity shortfalls in Guangdong, which relies on Guizhou, Yunnan and Guangxi for almost 30 percent of its power, totaled as much as 7.4 GW last month, 10 percent of its peak power load.

Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs at the start of September (millions of cubic metres):

2011 2011 2010 Pct

change

Sept 1 August 1 Sept 1 on yr ago Yangtze River Three Gorges 19,771 17,684 25,248 -21.7 Xinan River Xinanjiang 15,100^ 15,626^ 14,900 1.3 Yellow River Longyang Gorge 18,055 17,433 20,089 -10.1 Han River Danjiangkou 13,960 9,635 14,564 -4.1 Songhua River Fengman 4,391 4,543 8,859 -50.4 Baishan 4,534 3,835 5,393 -15.9 _____________________________________________________________ Total* 75,811 68,756 89,053 -14.9

^ data from local water authorities.

* Inventories in reservoirs account for about 40 percent of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)