BEIJING, May 2 Water inventories at China's major reservoirs in early May rose 12.3 percent from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive rise in the monthly snapshot after previously falling for nine months in a row, data from the Water Resources Ministry showed.

Water stocks in the massive Three Gorges reservoir surged about 20 percent from a year earlier, when stocks were overdrawn to meet downstream shipping and irrigation demand.

Year-on-year inventory losses at two northeastern reservoirs also narrowed, although they still represented a 12th decline since last June.

Overall rainfall across the country in March was above normal and hydro generation rose 2.4 percent year on year, the National Development and Reform Commission said late last month.

Hydropower generation in regions covered by China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd - Guangdong, Guangxi, Guizhou, Hainan and Yunnan - was still weaker than normal, leading to tightened power supplies for some users.

China may face a power supply shortfall of 30-40 gigawatts (GW) this summer, about the same as a year earlier, industry lobby group the China Electricity Council has forecast.

Hydropower makes up about 15 percent of total domestic electricity production, and is vital in meeting power demand in some central and southwestern provinces.

(For data and stories on China's power market, click:O/CNPOWER)

Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early May (millions of cubic metres):

2012 2012 2011 Pct change

May 2 April 1 May 3 on year ago

Yangtze River Three Gorges 28,499 29,167 23,686 20.3 Xinan River Xinanjiang 14,305 14,007 12,500 14.4 Yellow River

Longyang Gorge 17,400 17,558 14,816 17.4 Han River

Danjiangkou 7,272 9,680 5,771 26.0 Songhua River

Fengman 4,109 3,771 5,957 -31.0 Baishan 3,797 3,463 4,400 -13.7 _____________________________________________________________

Total* 75,382 77,646 67,130 12.3

^ data from local water authorities.

* Inventories in the reservoirs account for around 40 percent of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)