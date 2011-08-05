BEIJING Aug 5 The Chinese government will approve 26 gigawatts (GW) of grid-connected wind power generating capacity in its first centralised industry development plan, the China Securities Journal reported on Friday.

For wind power projects not included in the plan, access to grid networks and power price subsidies from a renewable power fund would not be considered, the report said, citing an unnamed source.

The plan would essentially consolidate Beijing's control over rapid expansion in the wind sector that has been doubling year after year since 2005.

China had the world's largest wind power generating capacity of about 42 GW at the end of 2010, but about a quarter of that capacity was not connected to the grid, in part because of hasty local government approvals that did not match planning.

Local governments were allowed to approve wind projects with an installed capacity of less than 50 megawatts (MW), but they skirted central government approval barriers by nominally breaking up bigger wind projects into clusters, with each separate project on paper having less than 50 MW in capacity.

All projects under the new development plan would be approved by the National Energy administration and be completed before the end of 2012, the newspaper report said. (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)