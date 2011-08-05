BEIJING Aug 5 The Chinese government will
approve 26 gigawatts (GW) of grid-connected wind power
generating capacity in its first centralised industry
development plan, the China Securities Journal reported on
Friday.
For wind power projects not included in the plan, access to
grid networks and power price subsidies from a renewable power
fund would not be considered, the report said, citing an unnamed
source.
The plan would essentially consolidate Beijing's control
over rapid expansion in the wind sector that has been doubling
year after year since 2005.
China had the world's largest wind power generating capacity
of about 42 GW at the end of 2010, but about a quarter of that
capacity was not connected to the grid, in part because of hasty
local government approvals that did not match planning.
Local governments were allowed to approve wind projects
with an installed capacity of less than 50 megawatts (MW), but
they skirted central government approval barriers by nominally
breaking up bigger wind projects into clusters, with each
separate project on paper having less than 50 MW in capacity.
All projects under the new development plan would be
approved by the National Energy administration and be completed
before the end of 2012, the newspaper report said.
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)