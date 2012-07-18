July 18 China has proposed to expand trading of
precious metals to its vast interbank market from designated
exchanges, in a bid to boost liquidity and help Beijing gain
better pricing power amid growing appetite for commodities such
as gold, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing a person involved with the matter, the Journal said
on Wednesday the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) has released draft
rules for such interbank trading, which will include spot,
forward and swap contracts for precious metals.
Chinese authorities plan to launch the interbank trading on
Aug. 31, according to the draft rules jointly developed by the
SGE and the China Foreign Exchange Trading System, a unit of
China's central bank, the Journal said.
Currently, participants can only trade precious metals
contracts on the SGE and the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
The authorities will introduce a "market maker" system for
the planned precious metals trading with transactions done on an
over-the-counter basis compared with the exchange-based pricing
mechanism, the Journal said.
The move will make gold the first commodity to trade on the
interbank market.
China has long kept a tight grip on its commodities market
as financial institutions, end-users and individuals cannot
invest in commodity futures without special regulatory approval.
The move was part of the broader financial reform that
Beijing launched to grant market forces a bigger role in the
markets, the Journal said.
Chinese regulators have said they would gradually open up
the country's commodity exchanges to allow foreign investors to
trade on its active copper, aluminum contracts.
Plans for crude oil futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
are completed and awaiting regulators' approval. The crude oil
contract would become the second commodity futures, after gold,
to allow foreign investor participation.
According to the U.S. Futures Industry Association, China
was fourth in terms of volume of gold futures contracts traded
in 2011.
Total trading volume for China's gold futures more than
doubled in 2011 from a year ago, according to data from the
Shanghai Futures Exchange.
(Reporting By Frank Tang)