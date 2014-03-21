BEIJING, March 21 China's securities regulator
said on Friday three kinds of listed companies would be allowed
to issue preferred shares as it unveiled rules for a
long-awaited pilot scheme for such issues.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said these
companies would be allowed to issue such shares in batches after
winning regulatory approval. It did not immediately elaborate.
CSRC officials had earlier this week said the time was ripe
for China to start trialing preferred shares, and that all
listed and non-listed companies could ultimately apply for
issuance. Reuters reported earlier this month that the preferred
shares experiment could be launched soon.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Kevin Yao; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)