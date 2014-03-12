(Adds background, source comment)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 12 The China Securities Regulatory Commission is ready to launch a long-awaited pilot programme allowing listed companies to issue preferred shares, three sources with direct knowledge of the policy told Reuters, and could officially announce the new policy as soon as this weekend.

The first shares to be trialed will be shares in Chinese banks - as analysts had widely predicted - and the sources said the major state-owned banks had already prepared share tenders.

CSRC officials said earlier this week that the time is ripe for China to start trialing preferred shares, and that all listed and non-listed companies could ultimately apply for issuance. The CSRC did not respond to requests for comment.

Preferred shares pay fixed dividends and enjoy seniority over common stockholders in the event of bankruptcy. But in other respects they have limited impact on common shareholders. They typically do not trade on the open market, carry no voting rights, and do not dilute net profits attributable to shareholders.

Stock market investors have thus been eagerly anticipating their introduction, hoping they will allow listed companies to raise funds from stock markets without diluting valuations.

In addition, many investors have long complained that too many listed firms are required to sacrifice profitability in favour of wider policy priorities. They view the introduction of preferred shares as a way for the government to convert its massive holdings of traded shares into inert preferred shares, diluting government influence while increasing the value of other investors' holdings.

STAGING A RALLY

The new policy could juice a recovery in China's stock indexes, which have been routed recently by a combination of bad economic news, tight liquidity, and the resumption of IPOs - the latter of which has had a dilutive side-effect on valuations.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell below the psychologically important barrier of 2,000 on Monday after Chinese exports posted an unexpected 18 percent slump in February, and is down nearly 6 percent so far in 2014.

However, many analysts say the impact of the new policy is likely limited, and investors who hope the government will take its shares off the market are likely to be disappointed given this would mark a reversal from previous reforms completed only a few years ago.

Indeed, sources said the actual launch would see some technical adjustments to draft regulations previously floated by the CSRC.

Only preferred shares floated in private placements will contain provisions that will allow them to be converted into ordinary shares, while those issued to the public will not contain such provisions for the time being, the sources said.

"The CSRC decided publicly issued preferred shares will temporarily not contain share conversion provisions to protect the interests of ordinary investors," said one source.

China's State Council, the country's cabinet, gave the legal green light for the issuance of preferred shares in China for the first time last November. (Rreporting by Heng Xie in BEIJING, Zhao Hongmei, Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)