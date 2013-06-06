CHENGDU, China, June 6 China strongly opposes protectionism and will "make sure" imports are expanded, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said on Thursday.

China, the world's second-largest economy which is locked in an ugly trade dispute with the European Union, will in the next five years import $10 trillion worth of goods and invest $500 billion abroad, Zhang told a forum of business leaders. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)