CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The expansion of investment is the best way to maintain the "stable growth" policy, but China must take stock of the lessons from the 2009 stimulus plan, says a report by the State Information Center, a state think tank.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The proportion of insurance funds invested in mutual funds rose to 7-8 percent in June from 5-6 percent previously. China Life has invested about 9 million yuan ($1.41 million) in several stock funds.

- China will resolutely stay the course on measures to cool the country's real estate market, a spokesman for the Ministry of Land Resources said on Thursday. The measures include restricting new land supply and ensuring that land already sold to developers does not stay idle.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance have agreed in principle to reduce regulatory fees of securities futures trading by 50 percent.

- House sales in Shenzhen in the first half of 2012 hit 18,000 units, the highest level in three years. The market expects sales to accelerate in July following a cut in interest rates.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Media reports that top policymakers have rejected a plan to expand the pilot project for over-the-counter stock trading, currently running in Beijing's Zhongguancun district, are not accurate.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China's overall land market has cooled in the first half of this year, though individual cities have sold land at record high price, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

CHINA DAILY

- Trade between China and Africa will be increasingly settled in yuan, a senior executive at African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, said.

