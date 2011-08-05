BEIJING/SHANGHAI Aug 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China Nonferrous Metals Industry expects China's 2011 aluminium output to rise by up to 10 percent from last year as demand for the light metal remains solid.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China's Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will take the quality of social housing units into account and urge local governments to report any quality problems to senior authorities without delay.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China's financial hub Shanghai will need at least 400 billion yuan ($62 billion) of investment to complete the social housing programme over the next five years ending in 2015, which will mainly come from insurance, social benefits and a housing fund, the paper reported, citing an official with Shanghai's housing management bureau.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China Telecom will install fiber optic cables in all new Shanghai homes and this will allow users to enjoy Internet speed that is five times faster than traditional cables, the telephone operator said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's rare earth product prices fell more than 15 percent in July after surging more than 200 percent in the first half. The paper did not specify the periods of comparison.

-- China reported nearly 68 million users of third generation telecommunication services as of the end of April.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- China is expected to release its 12th Five-Year Plan for its strategic emerging industries in September, the paper reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

-- China is expected to release its 12th Five-Year Plan for its strategic emerging industries in September, the paper reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.