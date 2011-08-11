(Adds more items)

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Twenty property companies released their first-half financial results, which showed property developers are sitting on inventory worth 317.8 billion yuan ($49.5 billion), 46.3 percent higher than a year earlier.

-- Huayi Brothers Media Corp , China's only listed film studio, posted a net profit of 63.6 million yuan in the first half of 2011, up 125.1 percent from a year earlier.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the country's largest lender, has 3 trillion yuan in assets under custody, securing its top position in the industry for the 13th consecutive year.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Inflation in China may have peaked in July but a possible monetary stimulus in the United States may bring on new "imported" inflationary risks to China, the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC) said.

-- Major real estate developers reported strong business in the first seven months of this year as sales rebounded, while Poly Real Estate said that it sold 3.88 million square meters between January and July, an annual rise of 34.4 percent.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- A front-page commentary says there is no suggestion that China's economy is heading for a hard landing.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China will continue to increase its soybean imports, with the rise being driven by the widening profit margins of soybean oil crushers and the recovery in the hog industry.

- Starting next year, General Motors Co (GM) will sell Chinese-designed minivans under its Chevrolet brand in India, as the automaker expands in Asia's second-fastest growing major economy.

- Yao Ming, who became a pioneer basketball player from Asia, could enter the Basketball Hall of Fame as early as next year.

