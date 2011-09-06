(Adds new items)
BEIJING, Sept 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
conducted a preliminary study over futures law as the country
seeks to step up supervision of the fledgling industry, a CSRC
official said.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China State Construction Engineering Corp, the top
construction company in the country, said it plans to further
increase its interest in China State Construction
after acquiring 20 million China State Construction shares on
Monday.
-- Several Chinese airlines including Air China
have lowered fuel surcharge by 10 yuan for
domestic routes of over 800 kilometers since Tuesday.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- The value of overseas mergers and acquisitions by firms
in the Greater China region is expected to amount to $34 billion
in 2011, down from the record high of $62 billion in 2010, a
report by Deloitte & Touche showed.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- A number of illegal brick kilns in Central China's Henan
province enslaved and abused mentally disabled workers, local
media said.
-- Concerns have resurfaced in China over the safety of
toothpaste brands containing triclosan, a chemical that may lead
to cancer, after the United States Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) started a new round of safety reviews.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Trading volume in China's futures markets topped 90
trillion yuan in the first eight months of this year.
-- China approved 10 ship export bases, which include
Guangzhou, Shanghai, Dalian, Qingdao, Nantong, Taizhou,
Zhoushan, Wuhan, Weihai, Xiamen, Fuzhou and Chongqing.
