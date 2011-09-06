(Adds new items)

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has conducted a preliminary study over futures law as the country seeks to step up supervision of the fledgling industry, a CSRC official said.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- China State Construction Engineering Corp, the top construction company in the country, said it plans to further increase its interest in China State Construction after acquiring 20 million China State Construction shares on Monday.

-- Several Chinese airlines including Air China have lowered fuel surcharge by 10 yuan for domestic routes of over 800 kilometers since Tuesday.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- The value of overseas mergers and acquisitions by firms in the Greater China region is expected to amount to $34 billion in 2011, down from the record high of $62 billion in 2010, a report by Deloitte & Touche showed.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- A number of illegal brick kilns in Central China's Henan province enslaved and abused mentally disabled workers, local media said.

-- Concerns have resurfaced in China over the safety of toothpaste brands containing triclosan, a chemical that may lead to cancer, after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started a new round of safety reviews.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Trading volume in China's futures markets topped 90 trillion yuan in the first eight months of this year.

-- China approved 10 ship export bases, which include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Dalian, Qingdao, Nantong, Taizhou, Zhoushan, Wuhan, Weihai, Xiamen, Fuzhou and Chongqing.

