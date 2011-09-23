SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--China's tightening monetary policy will not be eased in
the short term while uncertainties remain high, Zhou Qiren, an
official with China's central bank monetary policy committee,
was quoted as saying.
--Australia's Galaxy Resource will start production
at its lithium carbonate plant in Lianyungang city of eastern
China's Jiangsu province by end-2011. The plant will have
annual capacity of 17,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate next year.
SECURITIES TIMES
--China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and
Construction Co has signed a contract worth about 6
billion yuan ($939 million) to build an aluminium plant with
annual capacity of 175,000 tonnes in Iran.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- China Unicom and China Mobile ,
the country's top two mobile carriers, are in talks with Apple
Inc on iPhone 5 sales, the paper reported, without
identifying its source. The source also estimated that China may
start to sell the iPhone 5 from the end of November according to
terms still being negotiated.
