SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China's tightening monetary policy will not be eased in the short term while uncertainties remain high, Zhou Qiren, an official with China's central bank monetary policy committee, was quoted as saying.

--Australia's Galaxy Resource will start production at its lithium carbonate plant in Lianyungang city of eastern China's Jiangsu province by end-2011. The plant will have annual capacity of 17,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate next year.

SECURITIES TIMES

--China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co has signed a contract worth about 6 billion yuan ($939 million) to build an aluminium plant with annual capacity of 175,000 tonnes in Iran.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China Unicom and China Mobile , the country's top two mobile carriers, are in talks with Apple Inc on iPhone 5 sales, the paper reported, without identifying its source. The source also estimated that China may start to sell the iPhone 5 from the end of November according to terms still being negotiated. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ $1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan)