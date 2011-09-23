(Adds items)

SHANGHAI, Sept 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Nine provinces in southern China have agreed to jointly develop a system to share credit information about individuals and small companies.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Chinese will make nearly 700 million trips by rail, road and water transport across the country during the upcoming National Day holiday period, according to official forecasts.

-- Beijing's food safety watchdog is offering up to 300,000 yuan ($47,000) to informants who expose hazards and scandals, in a move to boost food security.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China's top propaganda chief, Liu Yunshan, told local propaganda officials in Beijing that they must expand "mainstream" voices.

-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao attended a Sino-Indian youth exchange event, saying that China and India should be friendly.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--China's tightening monetary policy will not be eased in the short term while uncertainties remain high, Zhou Qiren, an official with China's central bank monetary policy committee, was quoted as saying.

--Australia's Galaxy Resource will start production at its lithium carbonate plant in Lianyungang city of eastern China's Jiangsu province by end-2011. The plant will have annual capacity of 17,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate next year.

SECURITIES TIMES

--China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co has signed a contract worth about 6 billion yuan ($939 million) to build an aluminium plant with annual capacity of 175,000 tonnes in Iran.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China Unicom and China Mobile , the country's top two mobile carriers, are in talks with Apple Inc on iPhone 5 sales, the paper reported, without identifying its source. The source also estimated that China may start to sell the iPhone 5 from the end of November according to terms still being negotiated. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ $1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan) (Editing by Ken Wills)