(Adds items)

BEIJING Oct 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will put as much emphasis on developing the bond market as the stock market over the next five years, taking measures such as speeding up the review of companies' applications for bond issues, which currently take about a month to process.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Top Chinese developers such as China Vanke and Evergrande have reported higher property sales in the first three quarters compared to a year ago, suggesting they remain financially healthy.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Five former shop assistants at a Gucci store in China's southern province of Shenzhen have lodged a complaint with authorities over its "inhuman working regulations," seeking compensation for alleged unpaid overtime and physical and mental harm. Gucci China said both sides were in talks about the complaint.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- The local government of Wenzhou may need as much as 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) to solve a capital crunch in the eastern Chinese city that has sparked the closure of many private businesses.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Central Huijin Investment Co, which manages the country's sovereign wealth fund, bought shares of four state-owned banks, signalling a move by the government to back up domestic banks amid global financial turmoil.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The State Council, the cabinet, has come out with details of support for two economic zones in the northwest region of Xinjiang, Kashigar and Huoerguosi, to help boost their economic development.

-- An editorial hails the Sino-Russia relationship, which it says has entered its best period in history.

-- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin starts two-day official visit to China today.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China and Myanmar on Monday agreed to properly settle matters related to a suspended $3.6 billion joint hydro power project in Myanmar, with Vice-President Xi Jinping calling for issues to be resolved through friendly consultation.

-- One day before the start of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's official visit to China, businessmen from China and Russia signed 16 economic and trade cooperation deals worth $7.1 billion, mainly in the new energy, mining, machinery, vehicle, electronics and agricultural sectors. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.349 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan Hopfner)