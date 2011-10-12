BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Wednesday . Reuters has not checked the stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- Bank of China has offered 10 measures aimed
at increasing lending and support to small enterprises, which
were hit hard by Beijing's credit tightening policy.
-- China's GDP growth in the third quarter was expected to
have risen slightly more than 9 percent while inflation is
likely to remain above 6 percent in September, analysts said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China and Vietnam signed an agreement aimed at resolving
competing maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said the
maritime problems should not affect their overall relations.
-- China may not be ready for a society dominated by cities,
experts warned, citing the country's urbanization is occurring
too fast. Nearly half of China's population now works and lives
in urban areas.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The Bank of China, the country's biggest foreign
currency bank, said emerging markets are facing a slowdown in
economic growth amid high inflation and should remain alert to
large capital inflows and outflows. It said the risks of the
"second recession" in the global economy are rising sharply.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The Ministry of Finance said recent tests showed that
some listed companies and securities firms had poor accounting
practices. It said some listed companies also engaged in illegal
fund-raising.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Domestic sales of appliances totaled 24 billion yuan in
September, up 67 percent from a year earlier, according to data
from the commerce ministry.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Guangzhou Automobile said its merger with GAC
Changfeng Motor Co Ltd and subsequent plans to list on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange were expected to be completed by year
end. Guangzhou Automobile Group, China's No. 6 domestic
automaker, acquired Shanghai-listed GAC Changfeng
for 5.23 billion yuan.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
(Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Ken
Wills)