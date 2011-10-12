BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Bank of China has offered 10 measures aimed at increasing lending and support to small enterprises, which were hit hard by Beijing's credit tightening policy.

-- China's GDP growth in the third quarter was expected to have risen slightly more than 9 percent while inflation is likely to remain above 6 percent in September, analysts said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China and Vietnam signed an agreement aimed at resolving competing maritime claims in the South China Sea, and said the maritime problems should not affect their overall relations.

-- China may not be ready for a society dominated by cities, experts warned, citing the country's urbanization is occurring too fast. Nearly half of China's population now works and lives in urban areas.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- The Bank of China, the country's biggest foreign currency bank, said emerging markets are facing a slowdown in economic growth amid high inflation and should remain alert to large capital inflows and outflows. It said the risks of the "second recession" in the global economy are rising sharply.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Ministry of Finance said recent tests showed that some listed companies and securities firms had poor accounting practices. It said some listed companies also engaged in illegal fund-raising.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- Domestic sales of appliances totaled 24 billion yuan in September, up 67 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the commerce ministry.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Guangzhou Automobile said its merger with GAC Changfeng Motor Co Ltd and subsequent plans to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange were expected to be completed by year end. Guangzhou Automobile Group, China's No. 6 domestic automaker, acquired Shanghai-listed GAC Changfeng for 5.23 billion yuan.

