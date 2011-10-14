BEIJING Oct 14 Chinese newspapers available in
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- A national system to keep track of bribery convictions
will be set up by the end of this year. Individuals or companies
found to have offered bribes are likely to be disqualified from
bidding for other projects, said Song Hansong, an official of
the Supreme People's Procurators.
-- The Red Cross Society of China is under scrutiny after
reports that some of its local organizations have collected
mandatory membership fees from primary and middle school
students.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Wang Min was chosen to be party chief for the northeast
province of Liaoning.
-- Vice foreign minister Song Tao urged envoys from
Thailand, Laos and Myanmar to help investigate the killing of
Chinese sailors on the Mekong River near the Thai-Myanmar
border.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- Zhejiang province has issued measures to rein in
underground lenders and help promote the healthy development of
small enterprises. The province will set up some private lending
agencies on a trial basis in Wenzhou city, the private business
hub.
