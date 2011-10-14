BEIJING Oct 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- A national system to keep track of bribery convictions will be set up by the end of this year. Individuals or companies found to have offered bribes are likely to be disqualified from bidding for other projects, said Song Hansong, an official of the Supreme People's Procurators.

-- The Red Cross Society of China is under scrutiny after reports that some of its local organizations have collected mandatory membership fees from primary and middle school students.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Wang Min was chosen to be party chief for the northeast province of Liaoning.

-- Vice foreign minister Song Tao urged envoys from Thailand, Laos and Myanmar to help investigate the killing of Chinese sailors on the Mekong River near the Thai-Myanmar border.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- Zhejiang province has issued measures to rein in underground lenders and help promote the healthy development of small enterprises. The province will set up some private lending agencies on a trial basis in Wenzhou city, the private business hub.

