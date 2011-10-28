BEIJING Oct 28 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES NEWS

-- The government will move towards providing cash subsidies as part of a longer-term plan to increase home ownership for its citizens, said housing minister Jiang Weixin. He added that the government was working on a longer-term plan to rein in property prices but the current set of home purchase restrictions would be phased out once it completes a national database of property ownership.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's insurance industry collected 118.4 billion yuan ($18.6 billion) of new premiums in September, up 16.65 percent from 101.5 billion yuan in August. Total premiums from Jan-Sept reached 1.13 trillion yuan, according to the China Insurance Regulatory Commission.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- A delegation of U.S.-based energy companies, including Peabody Energy Corp , Kress Corp and Jupiter Oxygen Corp, came to China in late October, seeking opportunities to build relationships with Chinese mining firms by providing machinery, safety equipment and clean coal technology.

- China's economic slowdown will result in more acquisition opportunities for foreign investors, Blackstone Group executives said. But they said the world's largest private equity company will shun China's real estate market for the time being because property prices are too high.

PEOPLE'S DAILY OVERSEAS EDITION

- A commentary says the European Union's latest debt bailout plan failed to address entrenched institutional shortcomings that triggered the crisis.

