CHINA SECURITIES NEWS
-- The government will move towards providing cash subsidies
as part of a longer-term plan to increase home ownership for its
citizens, said housing minister Jiang Weixin. He added that the
government was working on a longer-term plan to rein in property
prices but the current set of home purchase restrictions would
be phased out once it completes a national database of property
ownership.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's insurance industry collected 118.4 billion yuan
($18.6 billion) of new premiums in September, up 16.65 percent
from 101.5 billion yuan in August. Total premiums from Jan-Sept
reached 1.13 trillion yuan, according to the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- A delegation of U.S.-based energy companies, including
Peabody Energy Corp , Kress Corp and Jupiter Oxygen Corp,
came to China in late October, seeking opportunities to build
relationships with Chinese mining firms by providing machinery,
safety equipment and clean coal technology.
- China's economic slowdown will result in more acquisition
opportunities for foreign investors, Blackstone Group
executives said. But they said the world's largest private
equity company will shun China's real estate market for the time
being because property prices are too high.
PEOPLE'S DAILY OVERSEAS EDITION
- A commentary says the European Union's latest debt bailout
plan failed to address entrenched institutional shortcomings
that triggered the crisis.
