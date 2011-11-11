SHANGHAI Nov 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- The Chinese securities regulator said it has given the Monetary Authority of Singapore, China Life Insurance Co Ltd (Taiwan) and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co Ltd licenses for the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.

--Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd is planning to raise up to 200 billion yuan by selling short-term financing bills, it said. ($1 = 6.393 Chinese Yuan) For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................