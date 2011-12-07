(Adds new items)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Bank of Beijing will issue up to 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) in bonds in the mainland interbank bond market, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The maturity of the bonds will not exceed five years.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's economic growth is expected to reach over 8 percent and the consumer price index around 3 percent next year, the paper reported, citing Zhang Liqun, a researcher with the Development Research Centre of the State Council.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Qu Hongbin, HSBC's chief China economist, expects that China's economic growth will very likely remain above 8 percent next year, the newspaper reported.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- The Supreme People's Court issued a notice instructing lower courts to appropriately handle disputes arising from private lending.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- A court in Guangdong sentenced an Australian businessman to 13 years in prison for embezzlement following a business dispute with a Chinese partner. The chairman and chief financial officer of travel company Et-China, who are Chinese nationals, were also jailed. Et-China has shares listed in London. Matthew Ng, the Australian has been jailed since November 2010.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top planner, punished eight schools for malpractice in the way they collect tuition fees from students.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China aims to reduce its carbon emissions for each unit of GDP by 17 percent by 2015 from 2010 levels, according to a plan approved by the State Council. The national goal has been allocated to provincial governments, which will be held responsible if they fail to meet the targets.

-- Grassroots authorities must improve their handling of labour disputes to ensure the country's 240 million migrant workers are paid in time for the Lunar New Year. All labor disputes involving more than 10 workers must be filed within a day and addressed within seven days, according to the notice issued by nine ministerial-level agencies.

-- China will make nuclear energy the foundation of its power-generation system in the next 10 to 20 years by increasing generation capacity by 2 billion kilowatts (kW) during that period, with as much as 300 million kW coming from nuclear power, said Shi Lishan, deputy director of the National Energy Administration's new-energy and renewable energy department.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China will raise its special anti-poverty fund for farmers next year by 20 percent to 27 billion yuan ($4.24 billion), part of the central government's budget of more than 200 billion yuan targeted at poverty relief.

-- The Supreme People's Court issued a notice aimed at resolving private lending disputes, clarifying that lenders who offer interest rates four times banks' interests or higher will not be protected by law. The court called for a crackdown on private lending criminals.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.3642 yuan) (Compiled by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Ken Wills and Jacqueline Wong)