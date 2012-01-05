(Adds new items)

BEIJING Jan 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- Shanghai Pudong Development Bank said that net profit in 2011 rose 42.02 percent to 27.2 billion yuan ($4.32 billion).

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- Fundraising in China's IPO market could hit 270 billion yuan to 300 billion yuan in 2012, almost flat against 2011, when China was the world's biggest IPO market.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- Fake peanut oil that could potentially cause infertility was confiscated in south China earlier this week, a fresh warning about food safety in the world's most populous country.

-- China's outbound direct investment for 2011-15 is expected to register double-digit annual growth to reach $560 billion, matching the nation's foreign direct investment, the Ministry of Commerce said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's December CPI is expected to rise around 4 percent, with CPI growth for 2011 at around 5.4 percent, unnamed analysts were quoted as saying.

-- China's imports and exports are expected to increase about 10 percent annually until 2015, with the overall value expected to reach $4.8 trillion in that year, according to China's commerce ministry.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)