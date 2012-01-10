Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Loss rates in small credit firms were steady at 8.5
percent, well below the 11.2 percent in industrial enterprises,
said Wu Xiaoling, Standing Committee Member of People's
Congress, Vice Chairman of Financial and Economic Committee.
-- Poly Real Estate (Group) Co said its net
profit for 2011 rose 32 percent to 6.51 billion yuan ($1.03
billion). It signed contracts worth 5.62 billion yuan in
December, down 37.7 percent over the same period a year ago.
-- China Coal Energy Co's 2011 net profit rose
35.2 percent to 16.4 billion yuan.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai plans to invest 120 billion yuan between now an
2015 to expand and improve the city's modern service industry
clusters, the Shanghai Commission of Commerce said. The city
government also said the trading value of Shanghai's financial
sector expanded nearly 2 percent last year and capital raised
rose 20 percent.
-- A third of China's top private business either saw
profits decline in 2011 or remain the same from the previous
year, an industry survey has revealed. It said business owners
were calling for more tax cuts and policies to help them raise
funds more easily.
CHINA DAILY
-- Property prices in China will continue to decline in the
first half of the year before gradually stabilising in the
second, and real estate investment will plummet, industry
analysts said. A report issued by the State Council's
Development Research Centre said the property sector will
undergo fundamental changes as more low-rent homes and
government-subsidised housing will dominate half of the market,
helping to cool prices.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would continue to
implement the western development programme and the northeast
revitalisation plan in the 12th five-year plan period
(2011-2015) to pursue a balanced and relatively fast social and
economic development in the long run.
-- A total of 282 companies conducted initial public
offerings in the A share market last year, and Chinese listed
companies raised a total of 507.3 billion yuan ($80.34
billion)by issuing shares and another 170.7 billion yuan via
bond issuance during the same period.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China's securities watchdog plans to launch new products
in the capital market, including high-yield corporate and
municipal bonds, to boost direct financing, the chairman of the
China Securities Regulatory Commission said.
