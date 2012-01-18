BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 18 Chinese
newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China's gross domestic product is expected to rise 8.5
percent this year, a modest slowdown from a 9.2 percent gain in
2011, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a report. The
think tank also forecast that China's consumer price index would
rise 3.6-4 percent in 2012.
-- China Telecom Corp Ltd, the smallest of the
country's three telecommunications operators, forecast its 3G
smartphone subscribers to increase nearly three times in 2012,
the newspaper reported.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Tianjin Port, one of China's major ports for
commodities, said it has received regulatory approval to build a
new 300,000-tonne iron ore berth.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- China's second-biggest steelmaker, Baosteel Group, saw
its gross profit falling 20.8 percent from a year ago amid high
raw materials cost and slower growth in demand.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- A private think tank, the first of its kind, was set up
in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong to advise local
authorities on policy issues.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- A total of 23.5 billion yuan ($3.7 billion) was
misappropriated by government organisations and state companies,
according to a three-year probe conducted by the central
government.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Beijing may resume its approval of new nuclear power
projects in the first half after nearly a year's suspension, an
unnamed source was quoted as saying.
ECONOMIC DAILY
-- China's overall vehicles sales are expected to grow 8
percent this year to around 20 million, said Dong Yang,
secretary general of the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers. Passenger car sales are expected to increase 9.5
percent to 14.5 million, with commercial vehicle sales up 2
percent to 4 million.
-- BAIC Group aims to sell 1.8 million vehicles this year,
up from 1.54 million in 2011, its chairman Xu Heyi said. It also
aims to roll out 3 models of its own brand cars in the year with
targeted combined annual sales of 100,000, Xu said.
($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan)
