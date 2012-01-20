BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Jan 20 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China should consider another attempt to explore Mars, probably in 2016, said Wu Ji, director-general of the National Space Science Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences,
-- Air quality has worsened in the Chinese capital since Wednesday ahead of the Lunar New Year, triggering renewed discontent among residents.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
The GDP for Guangdong province in southern China exceeded 5 trillion yuan ($792 billion) last year, ranking highest among all Chinese provinces, official data showed.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's Everbright Securities said its 2011 net profit fell 28.8 percent to 1.57 billion yuan ($248.6 million). Revenue for the year fell 10.5 percent to 4.5 billion yuan.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- China will aim to produce 16 million tonnes of sugar annually between 2011 and 2015 as part of the country's 12th five-year development plan for the sector.
($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan)
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: