FINANCIAL NEWS
-- Commerce Minister Chen Demin told a forum that the United
States should expand its exports to resolve the trade imbalance
between two countries and reaffirmed that the United States
should lift its control over exports of military products for
civil use to China.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- Premier Wen Jiabao told the China Development Forum that
the government is pushing forward policy innovations and
regulations to make the yuan float more freely, and the currency
will be freely convertible "at the right time".
-- The heads of China's four leading insurers - China Life
Insurance Co Ltd, People's Insurance Company of
China Ltd, China Taiping Insurance Group Co Ltd and
China Export and Credit Insurance Corp - have been promoted to
the vice-ministerial level, from their previous bureau level.
Analysts said the reforms and personnel changes pave the way for
a regulator of state-owned financial assets.
--President Hu Jintao will attend the second Nuclear
Security Summit in Seoul and a New Delhi, Mar 26 to 29, meeting
of leaders from the BRICS nations, which groups Brazil, Russia,
India, China and South Africa. This will be his first overseas
trip of the year.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The city of Beijing has crack downed on six underground
banks and seized 64 suspects suspected of illegally lending
money worth 5 billion yuan ($790.73 million) in 2011.
-- Five ministries are carrying out a nationwide campaign
against irregular fees charged by large retailers and
supermarkets against suppliers.
