CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- The first tourist trip to Mount Kumgang in the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea is scheduled for April 14, and only
four agents in Northeast China's Jilin province are authorised
to operate the tourism programme, the Jilin tourism bureau said.
- China will probably not take part in an international
agreement on government procurement this year because of
increased standards set by developed nations, said an official
from the Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, China needs to rectify
some of its domestic regulations before it can join the
agreement, which is meant to ensure that countries allow foreign
businesses to compete for government purchase deals
- A gang boss, Nie Lei, was sentenced to death in Qingdao,
East China's Shandong province, for 10 charges including
intentional injury, gun trade and organised crimes while another
30 gang members received penalties ranging from two years in
prison to death with reprieve.
- The mainland's first fixed-base operator service for
private jets was launched in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, last
week, which insiders called a breakthrough in the second year of
China's reform of airspace management. But the boom in the
private jet sector is yet to come, as more policy support from
the government and investment in infrastructure are needed.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China has developed its own genetically-modified (GMO)
cotton strain, which will improve the quality of the fibre and
raise yield, said Yu Shuxun, head of the Cotton Research
Institute.
- China will continue to boost its efforts to treat
pollution by heavy metal smelters. The government's cleanup
campaign last year had resulted in the closure of some 81
percent of the country's lead battery plants.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China is expected to release a development plan on energy
savings and protecting the environment soon, Zhao Penggao, an
official with the country's National Development and Reform
Commission was quoted as saying.
- Chen Dongzheng, a senior official with the Shenzhen Stock
Exchange, said China should allow more urban and rural
commercial banks to list, in a move to help meet demand for
finance from small companies.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR)
said on Wednesday it has recently signed
major rail contracts worth 3.5 billion yuan ($553 million). That
total is about 5.4 percent of operating income in 2010 under the
firm's accounting standards.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The Export-Import Bank of China and Inter-American
Development Bank have jointly launched an investment fund worth
$1 billion for equity investment in Latin America.
