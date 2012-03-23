BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 23 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- China will step up reform of its rural cooperatives and
support small-sized financial institutions to lend to
micr-business firms and rural areas.
- The Agriculture Bank of China posted an
increase of 28.5 percent in net profit in 2011.
- China and Australia sign a currency swap deal worth 200
billion yuan ($31.75 billion), or 30 billion Australian dollars,
as part of efforts to boost bilateral trade and investment while
maintaining regional financial stability.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Vice-Premier Zhang Dejiang, the newly appointed Party
chief of Southwest Chongqing municipality, has promised
unremitting efforts to consolidate the municipality's role as a
global leader in information technology. Zhang told Jim Wong,
president of computer company Acer, that Chongqing
would ensure "continuity and stability in its reforms and
opening-up policies".
- A woman billionaire Gu Chunfang in Changshu, Jiangsu
province, disappeared after borrowing more than 100 million yuan
from banks and nearly 500 million yuan from private lenders by
promising high returns with a 40 percent annual interest rate.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- President Hu Jintao told visiting Wu Po-hsiung, honorary
chairman of the Kuomintang (KMT) party that cross-Strait
development is "the common will of both sides" in line with the
overall interests of the Chinese people and the trends of
progress and development. He reiterated opposition to Taiwan
independence.
- Vice Premier Hui Liangyu urged local authorities to do
their best to help farmers reap a good grain harvest this year
to ensure food supplies for the country.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
($1 = 6.2997 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms)