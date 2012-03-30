(Adds items)

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- The defense ministry on Thursday denied allegations of backing hackers to launch online attacks against other countries, stressing that it is in the common interests of the world to responsibly safeguard international cyber security.

- China's skewed birth sex ratio, which counts more than 117 males born for every 100 females, is expected to drop to below 115 by 2015, a senior population official said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Hanergy Holding Group, a private energy company, opened a new thin-film silicon solar cell plant in southern Hainan province, raising overall production capacity to 2 gigawatts per year, the largest in the world.

- Small and medium-sized non-ferrous metal companies, squeezed by an industry recession and tightening credit, will be targets for mergers and acquisitions this year, the head of an industry association said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Securities regulator Guo Shuqing has pledged to accelerate development of a crude oil futures market and the introduction of coke and silver futures to better develop China's futures market.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- PepsiCo Inc has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Commerce to swap its bottling operations in China for a stake in Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp's beverage business in China.

- China will seek to build a next-generation Internet network by 2015 to increase Internet penetration and create 3 million new jobs, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a joint statement with two other ministries.

