(Adds new items)
BEIJING, April 11 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State enterprises are not be allowed to invest in non-core
business areas, the state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission said.
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd plans to pay out a cash
dividend of 4.0 yuan per share, setting a new dividend record in
the market.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- An editorial said the decision on Bo Xilai has showed the
party's firm determination to uphold party discipline and
safeguard the fundamental interests of the masses. Bo, the
former party chief of Chongqing city government, is under
investigation for violating party discipline and has been
removed from the Central Committee and its Politburo.
- China will expand its vegetable and meat tracing system to
20 cities to ensure food safety.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- The central People's Bank of China is studying whether to
launch a pilot financial reform programme in the city of
Wenzhou, an entrepreneurial centre.
- A real estate developer in the city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang
province, has gone bankrupt. Beijing has taken a series of
measures to cool domestic housing prices.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- China will maintain a low birthrate and keep the
population under 1.39 billion by the end of 2015, according to a
five-year plan on population development issued by the State
Council. China had more than 1.34 billion people at the end of
2011. In five years, the number of people aged 60 and older will
rise to more than 200 million, it said.
- President Hu Jintao called for mutual understanding and
firm support on issues concerning sovereignty and territorial
integrity during a meeting with visiting Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan.
- Samsung Electronics Co, Asia's largest
consumer electronics maker, said it would open a memory chip
factory valued at $7 billion in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, its
largest ever overseas investment. The move signals Samsung's
expansion in the Chinese market, and is the largest foreign
investment by value in western China.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
For Taiwan newspapers see........................
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)