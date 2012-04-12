BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 12 Chinese newspapers
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
--Domestic stock exchanges will use the initial public
offering of Green Hill Shareholding Dragon Spring as the first
trial of a new system to allow retail investors to participate
in IPO pricing.
--China will accelerate pricing reforms for natural gas,
aiming to bring them in line with international prices in the
next 2-3 years, said Peng Shen, a deputy chief of the National
Development and Reform Commission.
--The government has approved setting up 41 funds to support
new and strategic industries.
--China Futures Association Deputy Secretary General Wu
Xuequn is being investigated for suspected economic crimes.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
--The National Development and Reform Commission will
implement measures to promote strategically important emerging
industries, including information technology, new energy,
environmental protection and biological medicine.
--China CNR Corp Ltd, the nation's No.2 train
maker, said 2011 net profit rose 55 percent to 3 billion yuan
($475.58 million), with total revenue up 38.9 percent to 89.3
billion yuan.
SECURITIES TIMES
The central bank plans to set up a cross-border yuan payment
system within 1-2 years that will allow greater use of the yuan
for international trade and investment, aiming to increase the
convertibility of the currency, said Li Bo, head of the central
bank's second monetary policy department.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
--Commenting on the ongoing debate over high bank profits, a
former central bank official said a major obstacle to reducing
the guaranteed interest-rate spread for state-owned banks is
that the government relies on profits that the "big four" state
banks pay to Central Huijin - the state-owned holding company
that controls the shares of state banks - to repay the debts the
banks incurred during restructuring in the late 1990s and early
2000s.
CHINA DAILY
--The number of completed merger and acquisition deals in
China fell 50 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier,
according to a report by private equity research agency China
Venture Group.
--Lenovo Group Ltd, the country's largest PC
maker, will launch the first smartphone with an Intel chip next
month. The K800 mobile handset is powered by a customised
version of Google Inc's Android 4.0 operation system.
