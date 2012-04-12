BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

--Domestic stock exchanges will use the initial public offering of Green Hill Shareholding Dragon Spring as the first trial of a new system to allow retail investors to participate in IPO pricing.

--China will accelerate pricing reforms for natural gas, aiming to bring them in line with international prices in the next 2-3 years, said Peng Shen, a deputy chief of the National Development and Reform Commission.

--The government has approved setting up 41 funds to support new and strategic industries.

--China Futures Association Deputy Secretary General Wu Xuequn is being investigated for suspected economic crimes.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

--The National Development and Reform Commission will implement measures to promote strategically important emerging industries, including information technology, new energy, environmental protection and biological medicine.

--China CNR Corp Ltd, the nation's No.2 train maker, said 2011 net profit rose 55 percent to 3 billion yuan ($475.58 million), with total revenue up 38.9 percent to 89.3 billion yuan.

SECURITIES TIMES

The central bank plans to set up a cross-border yuan payment system within 1-2 years that will allow greater use of the yuan for international trade and investment, aiming to increase the convertibility of the currency, said Li Bo, head of the central bank's second monetary policy department.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

--Commenting on the ongoing debate over high bank profits, a former central bank official said a major obstacle to reducing the guaranteed interest-rate spread for state-owned banks is that the government relies on profits that the "big four" state banks pay to Central Huijin - the state-owned holding company that controls the shares of state banks - to repay the debts the banks incurred during restructuring in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

CHINA DAILY

--The number of completed merger and acquisition deals in China fell 50 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to a report by private equity research agency China Venture Group.

--Lenovo Group Ltd, the country's largest PC maker, will launch the first smartphone with an Intel chip next month. The K800 mobile handset is powered by a customised version of Google Inc's Android 4.0 operation system.

