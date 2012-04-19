BEIJING, April 19 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

- China Construction Bank pledged to offer more lending for small and middle-sized enterprises.

- State-owned enterprises made a profit of 482.86 billion yuan in the first three months of the year, a fall of 9.1 percent on year.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Premier Wen Jiabao said the State Council will ask provincial governments to be more transparent in their expenditures and to disclose what is known as the "three public consumptions" - vehicle purchasing and maintenance, overseas trips and official receptions.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- China is making the industrialization of pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid automobiles the focus of its new plan to develop energy-saving and alternative-energy vehicles by 2020. The measure, aimed in part at upgrading the auto industry, was adopted by the State Council on Wednesday in the long-awaited industry development plan on energy saving and new-energy vehicles.

- Tencent Holdings, China's largest instant messaging service provider, was accused in the Guangdong High People's Court on Wednesday of abusing its dominant market position in a case filed by Qihoo 360, an anti-virus software company. A decision against Tencent could cost the company as much as 150 million yuan ($23.8 million) in compensation, and make the Internet giant publicly apologize for having misused its dominant market position.

- Police in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, said the city will properly resettle any large dogs it impounds once a ban on raising them takes effect on Nov 1. Under a new regulation, dogs taller than 50 cm, longer than 70 cm or on a list of 49 breeds considered "dangerous" will be banned from downtown parts of the city.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Premier Wen Jiabao told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that China will firmly support efforts to maintain the stability of both the euro and the European economy and China has always had confidence in Europe's economy and the stability of the region's single currency.

- President Hu Jintao told visiting Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra that two countries should continue to advance cooperation on defense and law enforcement, jointly combat terrorism, cross-border crimes and create a sound environment for the development of their own and other countries in the region.

