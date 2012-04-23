SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 23 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Vice Premier Wang Qishan urged Shanghai to quicken its
pace of financial reforms in a tour to the Chinese financial hub
on April 20 and 21.
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would
support the listings of commodity futures companies as part of
the regulator's recent push for market reforms.
- The Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange will
expand mock trading in government bond futures.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China will
strengthen its efforts to adjust macroeconomic policy to ensure
its economic growth amid global economic weakness.
- A commentary says China may cut banks' reserve requirement
ratios after India and Brazil cut interest rates last week.
FINANCIAL NEWS
- The China Insurance Regulatory Commission, the insurance
industry watchdog, has urged Ping An Insurance to
stop sending potential clients excessive short messages.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The two duty free shops on the island province of Hainan
had reported daily turnover of about 5 million yuan since their
opening a year ago.
CHINA DAILY
-- The case involving the death of British citizen Neil
Heywood is out of the ordinary in the city of Chongqing, and
Chongqing municipal police have vowed better protection of
foreigners in the city for business, study or tourism.
-- About 200 volunteers crowded into a temporary shelter on
Sunday attending to the roughly 480 weak dogs that were rescued
on their way to be slaughtered as food last week in Kunming, the
capital city of southwestern Yunnan province.
($1 = 6.3 Chinese Yuan)
Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Zhou Xin