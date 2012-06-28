SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 28 Chinese newspapers
available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories
on Th ursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Fifteen Chinese city commercial banks - small-sized banks
whose main business is based in one city or region - have
applied to list on the stock market in an effort to raise
capital to build a national footprint and compete with larger
rivals.
- In a front-page editorial, the paper argues that China's
central government should take further steps to support the
development of Hong Kong as the global centre for offshore yuan
business, drawing comparisons with the development of the
Eurodollar market.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
has outlined eight areas where the private sector can enter into
telecommunications industry, a sector highly dominated by the
state. These include allowing private investors to participate
in the building of telecommunications infrastructure, and buy up
shares in existing telecommunications providers.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Responding to rampant internet rumors of a new policy
allowing banks in Henan to offer mortgage loans to first-time
home buyers at a discount of 30 percent to the benchmark rate,
the Henan province Banking Regulatory Office says the rumored
document is only an internal draft for internal consideration
and has not been put into effect.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Premier Wen Jiabao told overseas Chinese businessmen in
Chile that China has proposed a free-trade zone with Latin
American countries, but it is not a easy thing and China will
work to maintain a balanced and lasting trade volume with these
countries, which have hoped to export more high value finished
products rather than raw materials.
- The Ministry of Information and Industry issued guidance
to encourage private investment in eight sectors, including
telecommunication and internet services among others
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Lawmakers have suggested distributing more tax revenues to
local governments to meet increasing city construction and
public welfare, a move that would reduce their heavy reliance on
land sales for revenue.
- Local officials are being encouraged to undergo special
training to better prepare them to deal with mass incidents
after two clashes broke out in Guangdong province, bordering
Hong Kong. On Monday, 300 migrant workers in Longshan village
gathered after a 15-year-old boy was injured by local residents
while officials of Foshan's Zuotan village were kidnapped by a
group of villagers for unreported reasons.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Kim
Coghill)