BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China has made changes to its plans to restructure the rare earths industry and may remove an earlier rule requiring that the three biggest separators in southern China control 80 percent of the region's production, the paper said citing sources.

-- China's National Development and Reform Commission confirmed it has submitted to the State Council a report on launching crude oil futures.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China should lower taxes to combat a slowdown in the domestic economy, analysts said. They expect it could cut 500-800 billion yuan in taxes this year.

- Dongfeng Automobile Co expects its profit in the first half this year to be around 80 million yuan ($12.56 million) to 120 million yuan, 60-70 percent lower compared with the same period last year.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Scientists in Shanghai announced a breakthrough in HIV vaccine, saying they have successfully generated immunity in mice that were exposed to HIV-1 virus-like particles made from fruit fly cells. Clinical trials on humans are expected in three years, given sufficient funding, they added.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's National Social Security Fund has provided trust loans amounting to more than 16 billion yuan so far to fund the construction of affordable housing projects.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China's State Council published a document on Wednesday to improve the domestic circulation of consumer goods and boost the development of supply chains by setting up more market stalls and bringing in private sector capital.

-- China will promote bilateral cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)in the fields of trade, transportation, maritime issues and culture, Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- China will push forward the development of new energy auto industry by expanding the use of battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and aims to achieve sales and production target of 500,000 such vehicles by 2015.

($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai Newsrooms; Editing by Sunil Nair)