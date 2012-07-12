BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 12 Chinese newspapers
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China has made changes to its plans to restructure the
rare earths industry and may remove an earlier rule requiring
that the three biggest separators in southern China control 80
percent of the region's production, the paper said citing
sources.
-- China's National Development and Reform Commission
confirmed it has submitted to the State Council a report on
launching crude oil futures.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China should lower taxes to combat a slowdown in the
domestic economy, analysts said. They expect it could cut
500-800 billion yuan in taxes this year.
- Dongfeng Automobile Co expects its profit in
the first half this year to be around 80 million yuan ($12.56
million) to 120 million yuan, 60-70 percent lower compared with
the same period last year.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Scientists in Shanghai announced a breakthrough in HIV
vaccine, saying they have successfully generated immunity in
mice that were exposed to HIV-1 virus-like particles made from
fruit fly cells. Clinical trials on humans are expected in three
years, given sufficient funding, they added.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's National Social Security Fund has provided trust
loans amounting to more than 16 billion yuan so far to fund the
construction of affordable housing projects.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- China's State Council published a document on Wednesday
to improve the domestic circulation of consumer goods and boost
the development of supply chains by setting up more market
stalls and bringing in private sector capital.
-- China will promote bilateral cooperation with the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)in the fields of
trade, transportation, maritime issues and culture, Foreign
Minister Yang Jiechi said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China will push forward the development of new energy
auto industry by expanding the use of battery electric vehicles
and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and aims to achieve sales
and production target of 500,000 such vehicles by 2015.
($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)
