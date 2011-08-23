BEIJING Aug 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's state-owned enterprises are likely to invest more than one trillion yuan ($156 billion) in the northwest region of Xinjiang over the next five years as part of Beijing's campaign to help develop the less-developed region.

-- China's commerce ministry will take measures to encourage transformation of the export-oriented industry based on tolling and processing of imported raw materials in the Pearl River Delta region to higher value products.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy will make a brief stopover in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao on Thursday. The two are expected to discuss ways to solve the recent turbulence in global financial markets and prevent a recession.

-- China may achieve balanced trade next year, as weakening demand from the United States and the EU will hit exports while imports are set to grow, said Wei Jianguo, secretary-general of the China Center for International Economic Exchange.

-- More high-speed trains will slow down starting on Sunday in an effort to increase safety. The paper cited Caixin Century Weekly as saying that China North Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd , a major supplier of high-speed trains, has recalled wagons after a crack on an axle of a CRH380BL train was found following the July 15 fatal collision of two high-speed trains.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Some listed companies have lent money at interest rates as high as 21.6 percent to some small firms that have had difficulty borrowing money from banks amid Beijing's credit tightening.

($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)