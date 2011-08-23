BEIJING Aug 23 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's state-owned enterprises are likely to invest more
than one trillion yuan ($156 billion) in the northwest region of
Xinjiang over the next five years as part of Beijing's campaign
to help develop the less-developed region.
-- China's commerce ministry will take measures to encourage
transformation of the export-oriented industry based on tolling
and processing of imported raw materials in the Pearl River
Delta region to higher value products.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy will make a brief
stopover in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao on
Thursday. The two are expected to discuss ways to solve the
recent turbulence in global financial markets and prevent a
recession.
-- China may achieve balanced trade next year, as weakening
demand from the United States and the EU will hit exports while
imports are set to grow, said Wei Jianguo, secretary-general of
the China Center for International Economic Exchange.
-- More high-speed trains will slow down starting on Sunday
in an effort to increase safety. The paper cited Caixin Century
Weekly as saying that China North Locomotive and Rolling Stock
Corp Ltd , a major supplier of high-speed trains, has
recalled wagons after a crack on an axle of a CRH380BL train was
found following the July 15 fatal collision of two high-speed
trains.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Some listed companies have lent money at interest rates
as high as 21.6 percent to some small firms that have had
difficulty borrowing money from banks amid Beijing's credit
tightening.
($1 = 6.401 Chinese Yuan)
