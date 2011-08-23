(Adds items)
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China will roll out regulations to limit home purchases
in second and third-tier cities by the end of August, with about
30 cities to be hit by the property clampdown, the paper said,
citing an unidentified source with knowledge on the matter.
Cities where property price restrictions have been imposed may
also face tough rules on new home purchases.
-- Wuhan Iron & Steel Co. said its first-half
net profit rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by
higher demand and steel prices. The firm said its net profit for
the six months ended June 30 was 1.23 billion yuan, up from a
revised 1.07 billion yuan a year earlier. Total revenue rose
23.2 percent to 50.8 billion yuan.
SECURITIES TIMES
-- Chinese thermal power company Shanghai Electric Power
said its first half net profit jumped by 9 times to
183 million yuan, thanks to increased generation capacity,
higher tariffs and improvements made to its generators, which
helped raise efficiency.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Shanghai's new home sales rebounded last week from a
five-month low although overall sentiment remained weak. The
sale of new homes, excluding subsidised housing, jumped 40.7
percent from a week earlier to 137,200 square metres, according
to research data.
-- Preliminary investigations into the Wenzhou train crash
discovered serious design flaws in signaling equipment as well
as poor emergency response procedures and safety management
loopholes, a top Chinese work safety official said.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
- Chinese futures company GF Futures (Hong Kong) Co ltd has
joined Singapore Exchange Ltd as its first Chinese member, the
exchange said.
- China's five biggest power companies reported sharply
wider losses for their thermal power generation in the first
seven months, hit by increasing costs of coal and financing.
Total losses in the thermal power sector reached 18.1 billion
yuan ($2.8 billion) from Jan-July, up 166 percent from a year
earlier, according to a report by the China Electricity Council.
-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy will make a brief
stopover in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao on
Thursday. The two are expected to discuss ways to solve the
recent turbulence in global financial markets and prevent a
recession.
-- China may achieve balanced trade next year, as weakening
demand from the United States and the EU will hit exports while
imports are set to grow, said Wei Jianguo, secretary-general of
the China Center for International Economic Exchange.
-- More high-speed trains will slow down starting on Sunday
in an effort to increase safety. The paper cited Caixin Century
Weekly as saying that China North Locomotive and Rolling Stock
Corp Ltd , a major supplier of high-speed trains, has
recalled wagons after a crack on an axle of a CRH380BL train was
found following the July 15 fatal collision of two high-speed
trains.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Some listed companies have lent money at interest rates
as high as 21.6 percent to some small firms that have had
difficulty borrowing money from banks amid Beijing's credit
tightening.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- China's state-owned enterprises are likely to invest more
than one trillion yuan ($156 billion) in the northwest region of
Xinjiang over the next five years as part of Beijing's campaign
to help develop the less-developed region.
-- China's commerce ministry will take measures to encourage
transformation of the export-oriented industry based on tolling
and processing of imported raw materials in the Pearl River
Delta region to higher value products.
