BEIJING Aug 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China will roll out regulations to limit home purchases in second and third-tier cities by the end of August, with about 30 cities to be hit by the property clampdown, the paper said, citing an unidentified source with knowledge on the matter. Cities where property price restrictions have been imposed may also face tough rules on new home purchases.

-- Wuhan Iron & Steel Co. said its first-half net profit rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by higher demand and steel prices. The firm said its net profit for the six months ended June 30 was 1.23 billion yuan, up from a revised 1.07 billion yuan a year earlier. Total revenue rose 23.2 percent to 50.8 billion yuan.

SECURITIES TIMES

-- Chinese thermal power company Shanghai Electric Power said its first half net profit jumped by 9 times to 183 million yuan, thanks to increased generation capacity, higher tariffs and improvements made to its generators, which helped raise efficiency.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Shanghai's new home sales rebounded last week from a five-month low although overall sentiment remained weak. The sale of new homes, excluding subsidised housing, jumped 40.7 percent from a week earlier to 137,200 square metres, according to research data.

-- Preliminary investigations into the Wenzhou train crash discovered serious design flaws in signaling equipment as well as poor emergency response procedures and safety management loopholes, a top Chinese work safety official said.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

- Chinese futures company GF Futures (Hong Kong) Co ltd has joined Singapore Exchange Ltd as its first Chinese member, the exchange said.

- China's five biggest power companies reported sharply wider losses for their thermal power generation in the first seven months, hit by increasing costs of coal and financing. Total losses in the thermal power sector reached 18.1 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) from Jan-July, up 166 percent from a year earlier, according to a report by the China Electricity Council.

-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy will make a brief stopover in Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart Hu Jintao on Thursday. The two are expected to discuss ways to solve the recent turbulence in global financial markets and prevent a recession.

-- China may achieve balanced trade next year, as weakening demand from the United States and the EU will hit exports while imports are set to grow, said Wei Jianguo, secretary-general of the China Center for International Economic Exchange.

-- More high-speed trains will slow down starting on Sunday in an effort to increase safety. The paper cited Caixin Century Weekly as saying that China North Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd , a major supplier of high-speed trains, has recalled wagons after a crack on an axle of a CRH380BL train was found following the July 15 fatal collision of two high-speed trains.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Some listed companies have lent money at interest rates as high as 21.6 percent to some small firms that have had difficulty borrowing money from banks amid Beijing's credit tightening.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- China's state-owned enterprises are likely to invest more than one trillion yuan ($156 billion) in the northwest region of Xinjiang over the next five years as part of Beijing's campaign to help develop the less-developed region.

-- China's commerce ministry will take measures to encourage transformation of the export-oriented industry based on tolling and processing of imported raw materials in the Pearl River Delta region to higher value products.

