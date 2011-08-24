BEIJING Aug 24 Chinese newspapers available in
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- The average capital adequacy ratio at commercial banks
stands at more than 12 percent, with non-performing loans at
banks having fallen to about 800 billion yuan ($125 billion) by
end-2010 from 3 trillion yuan at the end of 2002, said Liu
Mingkang, head of banking regulator.
-- Industrial Bank Co. Ltd reported net profit
growth of 39.57 percent in the first half of the year.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The Ministry of Public Security has suggested introducing
real-name registration for express deliveries in the country
after a parcel explosion in downtown Hangzhou on Aug 14 slightly
injured two female employees.
-- After Mongolian President Tsakhia Elbegdorj said the
country was reconsidering plans by China's Shenhua Group Corp
Ltd to develop the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine, experts warned
domestic energy companies to conduct better risk assessments and
strengthen communications with local governments when they
explore overseas markets.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--China, which has the world's largest Internet user
population, plans to improve the development of its Internet
sector's infrastructure construction, technology upgrading,
expansion of Internet applications in other industries as well
as security management, said Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and
Information Technology.
-- President Hu Jintao urged authorities to protect farmland
and boost efficient use of land to improve economic growth.
($1 = 6.397 Chinese Yuan)
