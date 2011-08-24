BEIJING Aug 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday . Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

-- The average capital adequacy ratio at commercial banks stands at more than 12 percent, with non-performing loans at banks having fallen to about 800 billion yuan ($125 billion) by end-2010 from 3 trillion yuan at the end of 2002, said Liu Mingkang, head of banking regulator.

-- Industrial Bank Co. Ltd reported net profit growth of 39.57 percent in the first half of the year.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- The Ministry of Public Security has suggested introducing real-name registration for express deliveries in the country after a parcel explosion in downtown Hangzhou on Aug 14 slightly injured two female employees.

-- After Mongolian President Tsakhia Elbegdorj said the country was reconsidering plans by China's Shenhua Group Corp Ltd to develop the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine, experts warned domestic energy companies to conduct better risk assessments and strengthen communications with local governments when they explore overseas markets.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

--China, which has the world's largest Internet user population, plans to improve the development of its Internet sector's infrastructure construction, technology upgrading, expansion of Internet applications in other industries as well as security management, said Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology.

-- President Hu Jintao urged authorities to protect farmland and boost efficient use of land to improve economic growth. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... For Taiwan newspapers see........................ ($1 = 6.397 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Ken Wills)