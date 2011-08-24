(Repeats)
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- City construction officials vowed to clamp down on
safety loopholes after two workers died when scaffolding
collapsed last week.
-- Taxi fares are to be raised in the eastern China
city of Hangzhou after a three-day strike at the beginning of
the month.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Industrial Bank Co reported a 39.6
percent rise in first-half net profit to 12.2 billion yuan.
-- China Telecom Corp Ltd chairman Wang
Xiaochu said the company may acquire from its parent CDMA
network assets worth about 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) in
the first half of next year.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- The first-half of 2011 was a loss-making period for
Chinese fund industry, according to the financial results of 10
fund management companies. Industry players are cautiously
optimistic about the outlook for the second half, with consumer
stocks forecast to outperform.
FINANCIAL NEWS
-- The average capital adequacy ratio at commercial banks
stands at more than 12 percent, with non-performing loans at
banks having fallen to about 800 billion yuan ($125 billion) by
end-2010 from 3 trillion yuan at the end of 2002, said Liu
Mingkang, head of banking regulator.
-- Industrial Bank Co. Ltd reported net profit
growth of 39.57 percent in the first half of the year.
CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)
-- The Ministry of Public Security has suggested introducing
real-name registration for express deliveries in the country
after a parcel explosion in downtown Hangzhou on Aug 14 slightly
injured two female employees.
-- After Mongolian President Tsakhia Elbegdorj said the
country was reconsidering plans by China's Shenhua Group Corp
Ltd to develop the Tavan Tolgoi coal mine, experts warned
domestic energy companies to conduct better risk assessments and
strengthen communications with local governments when they
explore overseas markets.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
--China, which has the world's largest Internet user
population, plans to improve the development of its Internet
sector's infrastructure construction, technology upgrading,
expansion of Internet applications in other industries as well
as security management, said Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and
Information Technology.
-- President Hu Jintao urged authorities to protect farmland
and boost efficient use of land to improve economic growth.
($1 = 6.397 Chinese Yuan)
